Kung Fu meets hip hop in The Smithsonian

WASHINGTON, DC: At first glance, East Asian art and African American street culture may not have much in common, but an exhibition in the United States capital proves they make for a good mash-up.

Called Kung Fu Wildstyle, the exhibition explores pop culture through contemporary street art, particularly focusing on the influence of Bruce Lee and Kung Fu on hip hop music.

It is not a typical collection for The Smithsonian’s Asian Art Museum, but curators said they wanted to host it to celebrate the opening of the newest Smithsonian - the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

New York’s Fab 5 Freddy, one of the forefathers of hip hop music, along with Hong Kong’s MC Yan, one of the first Chinese rappers and graffiti artists, have joined forces to exhibit their work and celebrate their love of music, art, film and Bruce Lee.

Fab 5 Freddy prepares his artwork ahead of the Kung Fu Wildstyle exhibition. (Photo: Kate Fisher)

“Bruce Lee was clearly just a standout,” said Fab 5 Freddy. “I kind of refer to him as like the Michael Jackson of the Kung Fu era. He was like the biggest star.”

“For me, he is a big philosopher. And in China, it seems (like it’s been) a very long time since we had a new philosopher,” added MC Yan. “More than 1,000 years!"

MC Yan unwraps his artwork ahead of the Kung Fu Wildstyle exhibition. (Photo: Kate Fisher)

Tom Vick, curator of film at the Smithsonian Freer Sackler Galleries of Asian Art, said the hip hop and street art communities are “all wrapped up together”. “It involves this kind of rebellion and that’s hip hop and street art - it all sort of functions together,” said Vick.

“And I think the movie Wild Style makes that clear,” he added, referring to a 1983 docudrama about the lives of youth in the South Bronx. “And I think that’s what influences people like MC Yan. It’s not just music, it’s not just art - it’s all one kind of culture that works together.”



For MC Yan it was also about rebellion, Vick explained: "He delights in being provocative and rebellious and so this one has a background of the Tibetan flag which basically, like his music, means it would be banned in China.



Suicide Kick by MC Yan features Bruce Lee in front of a design representing the Tibetan flag. (Photo: Kate Fisher)

“I think that is one of the things he took away from Bruce Lee. That rebellious spirit is what appeals to him I think.”



The exhibition began as a pop-up in a storefront in Hong Kong, but now finds itself on the walls of America’s most prestigious museum. The artists are hoping it can continue to tour the world.

The artwork will be on display at The Smithsonian's Museum of Asian Art's Arthur M Sackler Gallery until Apr 30.