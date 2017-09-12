LCD Soundsystem's 'American Dream' tops Billboard chart at No. 1

Electro-rock band LCD Soundsystem scored its first chart-topping record on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, the only new album in the top ten after a quiet week of releases.

"American Dream," the fourth album by LCD Soundsystem, sold 81,000 albums, some 5,000 songs and was streamed nearly 6 million streams, totaling 85,000 album units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

"American Dream" knocked off last week's chart-topper, rapper Lil Uzi Vert's "Luv is Rage 2," which dropped to No. 2 this week with 73,000 album units sold.

No other new albums cracked into the top ten of this week's Billboard 200 chart.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Taylor Swift kept her reign at the top.

The pop singer's latest single "Ready For It" debuted at No. 1 this week with 135,000 copies sold, knocking her dance-pop hit "Look What You Made Me Do" to No. 2, just one week after it debuted at the top of the chart.

Both songs are from Swift's upcoming album "Reputation."

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Diane Craft)