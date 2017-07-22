Linkin Park frontman died by hanging, LA coroner says

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LOS ANGELES: Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by hanging himself at his southern California home, but left no note, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said on Friday.

Bennington, 41, was found dead on Thursday at his home in Palos Verdes, near Los Angeles, a week before the California alt-rock band was due to embark on a U.S. tour.

"He was found hanging in his bedroom. No note was found," coroner's spokesman Ed Winter said. Winter added that there was an open bottle of alcohol in the bedroom but no drugs had been found.

Bennington had a history of alcohol and drug abuse and had spoken openly in the past about his struggles to overcome his demons when Linkin Park first found fame in 2000 with their best-selling debut album "Hybrid Theory."

Winter said an autopsy was pending, and that toxicology tests were also likely to be carried out.

It was not clear on Friday whether the band's U.S. tour, due to start on July 27 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, would go ahead.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)