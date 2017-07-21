Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington reported dead in suicide

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of rock band Linkin Park, was reported to have committed suicide on Thursday at his southern California home.

LOS ANGELES: Chester Bennington, the lead singer of rock band Linkin Park, was reported to have committed suicide on Thursday at his southern California home.

Celebrity website TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, said Bennington, 41, had hung himself at his Palos Verdes home near Los Angeles.

A Palos Verdes police spokesman could not confirm the report. But spokesman Greg Robinson said in a statement that officers had been dispatched to an address in Palos Verdes early on Thursday morning.

Representatives of the band did not immediately return calls for comment.

