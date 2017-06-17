How local band Wormrot went from playing for a goat to a Glastonbury gig

They’re the loudest band you’ve never heard of, but this trio is making history by being the first Singapore band to play at the prestigious Glastonbury Music Festival. But it wasn't easy — before all that, they played in farms and caves.

SINGAPORE: On this lazy Sunday afternoon, the members of Wormrot are exhausted.

Clutching his microphone, the singer pants hard, at the point of collapse. Next to him, the guitarist stands in a daze, his eyes glazing over. Behind the kit, the drummer’s sweaty long hair is in a mess.

For the past two hours of rehearsals, they have been roaring, pummelling and shredding their hearts out inside a small music studio at Sultan Plaza in Jalan Sultan. No one sees them charging their way through 30 fast-and-furious songs over and over again until they are completely spent.

But next week will be a completely different story for the grindcore trio. The loudest band you’ve probably never heard of will be making history as the first Singapore band to ever play at Glastonbury Festival.

The crowd at last year's Glastonbury Festival. (Photo: Glastonbury Festival Facebook page)

‘WHY IS THIS SO NOISY?’

When the news of the high-profile gig came out last month, it was greeted by a strange mix of patriotic excitement and curious bafflement.

Here was a homegrown band set to perform at the famous British pop and rock music event, which will be graced by the likes of Radiohead, Foo Fighters, and Ed Sheeran.

They will be playing alongside grindcore/death metal legends Napalm Death at the festival’s first ever metal music-only stage, curated by the band’s UK label Earache Records.

Nevertheless, it had all seemed rather new to many Singaporeans, whose idea of “it” music acts range from The Sam Willows and Gentle Bones to Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin.

What’s grindcore music? Wormrot who?

Wormrot brings down the house at the launch of their third album, Voices, at The Substation last year. (Photos: Walter Navarro Peremarti)

But the band — comprising vocalist Arif Suhaimi, guitarist Nurrasyid Juraimi and drummer Vijesh Ghariwala — is taking it all in its stride.

After all, Wormrot has been unleashing their thunderous grindcore sound — a genre of extreme music combining hardcore punk and metal — for the past 10 years. Such reactions from the wider public aren’t new.

“We’ve been playing shows in Singapore since forever. But for those outside our scene, they’re usually either stunned or disgusted or awed (when they hear us),” said Arif, 33, as we settled down at a coffeeshop across the road for some much-deserved dinner after their concert-level rehearsals.

Rasyid, 33, recalled with amusement one such gig they played back in 2013, at the Esplanade’s Baybeats Festival.

“They were like, ‘What are they playing?’, ‘Why is this so noisy?’. You had uncles, and aunties with their kids at the side (of the stage). It was weird and refreshing to see them watching us and knowing we exist.”

‘WE WERE LIKE HEADLESS CHICKENS’

In 2007, Arif, Rasyid and former drummer Fitri got together to unleash their grindcore music.

The band’s early years were tough. After releasing their first EP, Dead, Wormrot embarked on a European tour in 2009, an experience that proved to be a disaster.

“We weren’t signed to any label at that point and it was a mess. We left our jobs, toured for two months, lost a lot of money, and sacrificed family time,” recalled Arif. “At some gigs, there would be five, two, three people watching us. We didn’t have a clue what we were doing; we were like headless chickens.”

That's one baaad audience member. Wormrot with their four-legged fan Biquette, who has since died, during one infamous gig at a village of Villeneuve in France. (Photo: Nur Azean Binte Malik)

Womrot continued to persevere, writing songs, and performing on DIY tours that brought them to all sorts of unusual venues, such as a cave in Ipoh and a village in France.

The latter, in particular, resulted in one of the most infamous moments in the band’s history, thanks to an unexpected cameo by a goat.

“We played in a farm-like kind of place, and while we were playing, one goat approached us and seemed like it was kind of listening. So we made friends with it,” recalled Arif, with a laugh. The unusual encounter later went viral on social media, appearing on YouTube and Buzzfeed.

‘HOW DO YOU GUYS SURVIVE?’

Laughs aside, it was tough going for the band, who had to do everything by themselves, including lugging around all their heavy equipment.

“Back then it was just us. Can you imagine carrying all those amps, drum sets, before and after performances? We lost a lot of weight, had a few injuries — I had a slipped disc,” recalled the vocalist.

As if that wasn’t enough, audiences abroad were also clueless about where they came from.

Singapore grindcore band Wormrot and some uncles. (Photo: Earache Records)

“Sometimes their knowledge of Asians isn’t that good,” said Rasyid. “We’d be the token Japanese, they’d think Singapore was in China, or if they found out we spoke Malay, they’d think we’re Malaysian! After shows, people would come up saying, ‘Singapore is a very strict country, how do you guys survive?’ So we’d have to explain from A to Z…”

At some point, too, the band went on hiatus, after losing its drummer, a problem that was only sorted out two years ago when Vijesh stepped in.

Like the two remaining original members, the 26-year-old drummer was also at the crossroads in his life.

“I was at a point where I was thinking where to go with my life, and then suddenly I got the message from Arif and the next thing you know, all of this is happening,” he said.

Despite all the ups and downs, Wormrot’s hard work and persistence had been slowly paying off. They continued to tour and play at metal festivals, released three full-length albums, including last year’s acclaimed Voices.

And since 2010, they’ve been part of Earache Records, the seminal metal record label who would eventually rope them in for the Glastonbury gig.

‘WE’RE NOT JOSEPH SCHOOLING’

While the band members are excited about their biggest and most mainstream performance yet, they also admit taking this new Glastonbury-fuelled attention with a pinch of salt.

“We’re grateful for whatever feedback we’ve received but it’s weird that, after working hard for so long, nobody gave a s**t about us until we had that slot at Glastonbury,” admitted Arif.

“We totally understand that we’re from a different genre, but it’s just funny to us.”

And while they appreciate all the supportive comments coming their way, they’re not too concerned about the pressures to represent their country.

Wormrot at the Obscene Extreme Fest in the Czech Republic in 2012. (Photo: Obscene Extreme Fest YouTube page)

“We’re not Joseph Schooling and it’s not like we’ll be standing onstage carrying the Singapore flag and singing the national anthem. We’re going there to perform our art and go back,” said Rasyid.

Added Arif: “We just want to get Wormrot’s name out there. If audiences happen to know we’re from Singapore, then good for Singapore, too. If we’re forgotten (after Glastonbury) it’s fine. If not, it’s great. We’re just going with the flow and we’ll still be us.”

‘WE HAD TO FIND JOBS EVERY SINGLE TIME’

It seems that right now, Wormrot is in a good place. The members’ families have been supportive through the years. And while surviving as full-time musicians still isn’t quite an option, all three are holding pretty stable day jobs, a luxury compared to back in the day.

When they’re not busy being Wormrot, Arif works as a warehouse supervisor for online shopping grocery company Redmart, Rasyid is a delivery driver for Tiong Bahru Bakery, while Vijesh teaches drums at three private music schools.

“Seven, eight years ago, whenever we came back from touring, we had to find jobs. We did that every single time,” recalled Arif, who has a two-year-old son with his wife Azean (she also serves as the band’s manager).

As for Wormrot’s future, more shows beckon. Before they head off for Glastonbury, they performed in support of American grindcore band Graf Orlock at *SCAPE Analog Factory yesterday (June 16). Later this year, they have Korea, Japan, and Indonesia on their calendars. A documentary is also in the works.

Wormrot rocking the stage at the Esplanade's Baybeats Festival in 2013 (as uncles and aunties looked on curiously at the sidelines). (Photo: The Esplanade)

At the end of the day, they said, it’s all about the music - and being able to play for as long as they can.

“I want to do this until my bones and limbs can’t take it anymore,” quipped Vijesh. “It’s what relieves the stress and makes us healthy in the mind. It’s something positive in our souls.”

Added Rasyid: “I don’t think a lot of people understand why someone would sacrifice so much just to be in a band, that it overtakes your whole life, even if you’re not earning much. But it’s just something we feel happy and comfortable doing.”