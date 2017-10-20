Los Angeles police investigating Harvey Weinstein in 2013 sexual assault allegation

Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday that it is investigating a 2013 sexual assault allegation against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

FILE PHOTO: Film producer Harvey Weinstein attends the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York, U.S. on February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The LAPD robbery and homicide division interviewed a potential sexual assault victim, spokesman Kevin Maiberger told Reuters. No further information was given on who made the allegations or where the alleged incident occurred.

"Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but he unequivocally denies allegations of non-consensual sex," his spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister said in an emailed statement.

The move follows allegations reported earlier this month by The New York Times and The New Yorker from a number of women that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them in incidents dating back to the 1980s.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)

Source: Reuters

