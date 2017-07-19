Malaysia's public broadcaster RTM to stop airing Despacito

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's public broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will cease broadcasting the global hit song Despacito through all its radio and television stations immediately, Communications and Multimedia Minister Salleh Said Keruak said on Wednesday (Jul 19).



Minister Salleh said an RTM evaluation panel decided to withdraw approval to play the song following a re-evaluation.



"RTM is ceasing the broadcast of the song at its radio and TV stations with immediate effect,” he said to Bernama after attending the ministry's Hari Raya open house.



Some quarters, such as the women's wing of Parti Amanah Negara (Awan), have called for the broadcast of the song to be stopped, alleging obscene lyrics.

According to a report by The Star on Wednesday, Awan's arts and culture chairperson Atriza Umar said she viewed it seriously that many young children were singing the song without actually understanding its lyrics.

Atriza also expressed hope that Despacito and other songs that contain "sexual and violent lyrics not suited to Eastern culture and Islam" to be banned from playing in Malaysia, The Star reported.



Advertisement Advertisement

On Wednesday, the hit song by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi was named the most streamed song of all time.

The song's label, Universal Music Latin Entertainment, said Despacito in its original and remixed versions had reached 4.6 billion streams across platforms including YouTube and Spotify.