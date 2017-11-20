Manila to host K-pop stars for 'Golden Disc Awards'

MANILA: Filipino K-pop fans can look forward to starting off the new year with a big bang. The 32nd Golden Disc Awards (GDA), one of South Korea’s most prestigious music events, will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Jan 10 and 11.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 20), event organiser All Access Production announced that ticket presales will begin on Nov 26.

The event marks the first time the Philippines will host a Korean music awards show and the fourth time for the GDA to be staged overseas, said a report by ABS-CBN news.

The GDA will soon announce its list of nominees for all categories.

Organisers have yet to confirm which groups will be attending, but ABS-CBN quoted an event organiser who said the attendees will most likely be groups who debuted and actively promoted in 2017.

Previous editions of the GDA have been attended by idols such as Choi Min-ho from Shinee and Seo Ju-hyun, previously from Girls’ Generation.

Advertisement