Matt Lauer says he's "soul searching" after NBC News fires him from 'Today' show

NEW YORK: Matt Lauer apologized and said he was "soul searching" in a statement read out on NBC's 'Today' show a day after he was fired from his role as co-host of the popular morning show for what the network said was inappropriate sexual behavior.

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," Lauer said in the statement released to the network. "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry."

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Alden Bentley)