Matt Lauer says he's "soul searching" after NBC News fires him from 'Today' show

Matt Lauer apologized and said he was "soul searching" in a statement read out on NBC's 'Today' show a day after he was fired from his role as co-host of the popular morning show for what the network said was inappropriate sexual behavior.

Host Matt Lauer pauses during a break while filming NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York, U.S., May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," Lauer said in the statement released to the network. "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry."

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," Lauer said in the statement released to the network. "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry."

