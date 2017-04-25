May the ore be with you: Japan sells gold Darth Vader mask

TOKYO: A solid gold Darth Vader mask is going on sale in Japan, with a US$1.4 million price tag for a one-of-a-kind likeness of science fiction's most famous villain.

Jeweller Ginza Tanaka on Tuesday showcased the 15-kilogramme (33-pound) sculpture, which has been commissioned to mark the 40th anniversary this year of the release of "Star Wars".

The mask will be available for purchase on May the fourth - a date known among fans as "Star Wars Day" because of its similarity to one of the franchise's most famous lines: "May the Force be with you".

The jeweller also plans to release gold coins specially designed to celebrate the anniversary in the more affordable price range of US$1,200 to US$11,000.

Ginza Tanaka, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, has in the past created other gold commemorative products including a Christmas tree, samurai helmets and footballer Lionel Messi's left foot.