McDonald's introduces Fish and Fries to Malaysia outlets: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Fans of fish and chips will be probably be reeled in by recent local reports that McDonald's has started to introduce Fish and Fries to some of its outlets in Malaysia.

Various websites and netizens across the country have reported on the latest offering, which is being sold at some outlets in Malaysia.



The meal consists of fish fillet coated with a crisp batter, served with fries and a tub of tartar sauce.



According to says.com/my, Fish and Fries is available at McDonald's outlets near Kuala Lumpur including Centrepoint Bandar Utama, TTDI and Jusco Balakong.



The set meals are priced at RM13.95 (US$3.30) and RM19.95 (US$4.71) for one piece and two pieces of fish respectively.



McD Fish & Fries looks yummy pic.twitter.com/B3831Sxv53 — Suri (@surishafie) November 2, 2017

Fish and Fries was introduced for a limited time in Thailand, Jakarta and the Philippines in March this year.