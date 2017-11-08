Mediacorp's okto refreshes lineup, unveils first original local sitcom for children

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has announced a fresh lineup of programmes on okto for 2018 to appeal to its target audience of young people and those who lead active lifestyles and pursue active learning.

In a news release on Wednesday (Nov 8), okto unveiled its first original local sitcom for children, Upside Down, which debuts in January.

The 24-episode comedy series laced with Singapore-style humour revolves around Antoine, a single parent, his vain and cheeky 60-year-old mother and his spunky 11-year-old daughter. Together they run an ice-cream parlour, which doubles as a second home to a group of lovable children who are society misfits.



Through its witty dialogue, the series stresses on the importance of family values and “being yourself”, as well as promotes dancing as a lifestyle and healthy art form.

Upside Down will be shown every Wednesday and Thursday at 6.30pm. In an effort to engage the younger generation and new audiences, the series will have short webisodes specially created for Toggle and social media platforms.

Viewers can also look forward to rugby drama, Hullet Tigers, debuting in late 2018, which draws inspiration from Singapore’s 200-year-old sporting heritage. Also slated for air in mid-2019 is The Museum, an interactive studio-based history game show for Primary school children.

Mediacorp’s content lead for English audience Michelle Chang said: “One of Mediacorp’s key priorities is to encourage active learning and lifestyle in young people through content that is made available everywhere.”

She said this includes the upcoming okto Kids Fiesta in January 2018, where families can experience their favourite okto cast, characters and sets.

More details on the upcoming fiesta will be announced in the later part of this year.