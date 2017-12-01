Mediacorp wins Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year for 14th time at Asian Television Awards

SINGAPORE: It was a night of celebration as Mediacorp took home the coveted Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year award at the 22nd Asian Television Awards (ATA) on Friday (Dec 1).

The Asian Television Awards recognises the best in television production, programming and performance.

Taking the Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year trophy for the fifth consecutive year, this achievement marks the 14th time in the award show's 22-year history that Mediacorp has won the accolade.





On Thursday, at the first night of the awards, Mediacorp Toggle clinched the Best Digital Fiction and Non-Fiction Programme/Series award for its original show Patisserie Fighting while Channel NewsAsia's documentary To Live-Disaster won the Best Direction (Non-Fiction) award.

On Friday, Zhu Houren won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Trapped Minds.

This year, Singapore's national broadcaster garnered 45 nominations across 24 categories, making it the most-nominated in a competition that sees 19 Asian countries vying for 42 awards.

Hosted by Stephanie Carrington from Singapore, Baki Zainal from Malaysia and Wang Li Huan from China, the glitzy event at Suntec City was attended by regional stars and industry heavyweights.

It was broadcast live across Asia and showcased performances by the likes of Indonesian pop singer and actor Afgansyah, Singaporean Sing! China finalist Joanna Dong and Korean singer-actor Kim Jong-Kook, host of popular variety show Running Man.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng said: "Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year is very much a team award and all of us at Mediacorp are grateful for the validation and encouragement you have given us.

"Winning this for the 14th time is wonderful motivation for us to keep focusing on our true north - storytelling and creating the best content for all our audiences.

"Thank you for the honour!"