Mediaset, Vivendi lawyers in talks over pay-TV dispute, deal seen difficult - source

MILAN: Lawyers representing Italian broadcaster Mediaset and French media group Vivendi are holding talks over a possible solution to a legal dispute between the two companies, an Italian source close to the matter said on Monday.

The source said it will be difficult to reach an agreement.

The two companies have been at loggerheads since Vivendi backtracked last year on a deal to buy Mediaset's pay-TV unit.

Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday the two sides were negotiating a possible solution ahead of a court hearing scheduled for Dec. 19, adding that a planned joint-venture between Telecom Italia and Vivendi's pay-TV arm Canal + could be extended to Mediaset as part of a potential deal.

Mediaset shares rose 5 percent in early trading with brokers saying reports of contacts between the two companies were a positive development for the broadcaster.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Paola Arosio)

