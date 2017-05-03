Mexican singer Luis Miguel surrenders to US marshals

Mexican singer Luis Miguel surrendered to U.S. marshals and was released on bond on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued for him in April in a case where he is suspected of failing to pay more than US$1 million to his former manager.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, appeared at federal court in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The arrest warrant had been issued for failure to appear at court hearings in the case, the U.S. Marshals Service in Los Angeles said.

There was no lawyer listed for Miguel in federal court filings.

The singer was ordered by a U.S. judge in New York to pay the money to the former manager, William Brockhaus, and the case was later transferred to federal court in California.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Peter Cooney)