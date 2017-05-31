Michael Kors slumps on weak forecast; to shut over 100 stores

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd gave a bleak full-year forecast and said it would shut more than 100 full-price retail stores in the next two years as the upmarket fashion retailer struggles to turn around its brand.

REUTERS - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd gave a bleak full-year forecast and said it would shut more than 100 full-price retail stores in the next two years as the upmarket fashion retailer struggles to turn around its brand.

Shares of the company, which also swung to a fourth-quarter loss, slumped more than 10 percent to US$32.69, their lowest in more than five years.

Michael Kors, like other brick-and-mortar retailers, has been facing slowing sales as more customers shop online and spend less on apparel.

The once hugely popular brand posted double-digit sales growth until 2014, helped by the runaway success of its US$300 bags. But then, its efforts to rapidly expand in North America - in a bid to sustain sales growth - made its handbags too commonplace for fashion-conscious women and consequently led to declining sales.

Kors shares have fallen nearly 16 percent this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company said on Wednesday it expected revenue of US$4.25 billion for fiscal year 2018 and also forecast a high single-digit drop in same-store sales.

Analysts on average had estimated revenue of US$4.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter ended April 1, total sales fell 11.2 percent to US$1.06 billion. Analysts had expected US$1.05 billion.

Comparable-store sales fell 14.1 percent in the quarter, below analysts' estimate of 13.4 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net loss attributable to Michael Kors was US$26.8 million, or 17 cents per share, in the latest quarter, compared with net income of US$177 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company also booked non-cash impairment charges of US$193.8 million related to its underperforming full-price retail stores.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 73 cents per share, while analysts had expected 70 cents per share.

Michael Kors also said it would buy back US$1 billion of shares.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sayantani Ghosh)