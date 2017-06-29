Michelin Guide Singapore 2017: New Michelin star restaurants revealed

Here's a live update of the list of Singapore restaurants which have gained, retained or lost their stars in the second edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore.

SINGAPORE: The much anticipated 2017 Singapore Michelin Star list was announced on Thursday (Jun 29) as the second edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore was launched.

Eleven new eateries have received their very first one-star accolade, including 17-year-old Saint Pierre by Chef-owner Emmanuel Stroobant, Cheek By Jowl by Sri Lanka-born and Tetsuya-trained Rishi Naleendra, as well as modern Singaporean restaurant Labyrinth by Singaporean chef Han Li Guang.

Keeping their coveted star are two Singaporean hawker stalls - Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle and Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle. They made history last year by garnering one Michelin star each, positioning Singapore as the official home of the world's cheapest Michelin-starred meal.

Chef Malcolm Lee’s Candlenut, the world's first Peranakan restaurant to be awarded the coveted star is also back on the list.



Two restaurants were dropped from the one-star list - chef Seita Nakahara's Terra and Sam Leong's Forest.



Representatives from eateries which received one Michelin star. (Photo: Elizabeth Neo)

All establishments, according to Michelin Guides, are visited and judged independently.

Over the past year, anonymous Michelin inspectors have been going around the island rating local establishments based on five criteria - quality of ingredients used, mastery of cooking techniques and flavours, projection of the chef’s personality in his or her cuisine, value for money and consistency (both over time and across the entire menu).

Here is the list so far:

Michelin Guide Singapore 2017

1 star:



Braci

Cheek By Jowl

Chef Kang's Kitchen

Garibaldi

Iggy's

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

Labryinth

Meta

Saint Pierre

Summer Palace

Whitegrass

Alma by Juan Amador

Béni

Candlenut

Corner House

Crystal Jade Golden Palace

Cut

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle

JAAN

Lei Garden

Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle

Osia

Putien (Kitchener Road)

Rhubarb

Shinji by Kanesaka (Bras Basah Rd/Carlton Hotel)

Shinji by Kanesaka (Tanglin Road/St Regis)

Summer Pavilion

Sushi Ichi

The Kitchen at Bacchanalia

The Song of India