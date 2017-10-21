Michelin serves stars to 25 Chicago restaurants, down one from last year

REUTERS: Michelin said on Friday it awarded its coveted stars to 25 Chicago restaurants in the latest edition of its dining guide that will be launched on Oct. 26, one less than last year's edition.

Alinea and Grace retained their three-star status, Michelin's highest accolade, for their "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey."

There are more than 100 restaurants in the world with the three-star distinction.

