Missoni's party collection celebrates designer's 20th anniversary

Italian designer Angela Missoni celebrated 20 years at the creative helm of the family-owned knitwear brand with a party-inspired collection, declaring herself proud of having kept the brand relevant over the years.

"I wanted to celebrate my twentieth anniversary given it's a relevant moment for any designer," Missoni told reporters at the end of the show.

"So I organised a party and dressed these young boys and girls as though they were going to one," she added.

Angela Missoni took over from her mother Rosita as creative director of the brand, known for its colourful geometric knit patterns, in 1997. The group was founded by Angela's parents in 1953.

Missoni said she was very proud of having kept the brand relevant in the fashion industry "despite all the changes and difficulties of the sector".

"There has certainly been a lot of work... you are never done and changes occur so fast that you are always moving and organising (the company)," Missoni said.

Colourful as usual, the designs of the collection included see-through dresses and skirts with matching bra tops, revealing bathing suits worn with short jackets and cardigans, pant suits and bright leggings with iridescent jumpers.

Missoni said that the focus was on lightweight knitwear which resembled chiffon and that many of the designs "had light... so to shine at my party".

Models wore resin bracelets that recalled the fabrics' patterns, big dangly geometric earrings and flowers made of fabric as decorations. Many wore wide-brim sun hats.

Men wore colourful shorts or tapered trousers with tops that had motifs that recalled tie-dye t-shirts, with leather slip-ons on their feet.

Milan fashion week runs until Sept. 25, with collections by luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo, Italy's Trussardi, young designer Stella Jean and world-famous fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana to be showcased in coming days.

