Missoni talks politics with pink cat-eared hats at Milan show

MILAN: Fashion talked politics at Missoni's Milan show with models strutting down the runway wearing pink knitted cat-eared hats, in a sign of support by creative director Angela Missoni for the recent mass protests against U.S. President Donald Trump.

In January, hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets of cities across the United States and Europe, in an unprecedented wave of rallies against Trump.

Many of the protesters wore pink "pussy hats", in reference to Trump's boast in a 2005 video - made public during his presidential campaign - about grabbing women's genitals.

"I wanted to have a regular show, but at the same time I thought that when I have a show my voice is louder, so I can use it for a good cause...to support the women march and movement, and for everybody who believes that we need to raise a voice for human rights," Angela Missoni told Reuters after the show.

The enormous industrial space used by Missoni for the show was dotted with the pink hats sitting on the audience's benches, as a gift to guests.

"I feel the need to recognize that in a time of uncertainty there is a bond that can keep us strong and safe, that unites those that respect all human rights. Let's show the world that the fashion world is united and fearless," Missoni said at the end of her show, on the fourth day of Milan's fashion week.

A huge photo of Italy's Monte Rosa - the pink mountain - dominated the hangar space used to showcase the autumn and winter 2017/18 collection.

The designer told Reuters that the mountain, which she sees every day from the windows of her home and the family-owned company, were an inspiration for the clothes, and represented both femininity and solidity.

A note from the group said that Angela Missoni, at the helm of the fashion house for almost two decades, "communicates the femininity of our times, prepared to confront the conflicts and dilemmas of our contemporary society: the conditions, needs and rights of all women and all minorities."

On Thursday Italian fashion house Prada brought to the catwalk designs that dwelled on the role of women in society but creative director Miuccia Prada said she did not want to talk politics and let clothes speak for her.

Milan fashion week runs until Feb. 27, with Marni, Dolce&Gabbana and Giorgio Armani set to showcase their collections in the next days.

