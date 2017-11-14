Mixed-martial arts: Not just for angry white-collar workers

When it comes to managing stress and letting off steam, mixed-martial arts (MMA) is now the workout of choice for many people in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG: Across the city, there are thousands of enthusiasts and practitioners of high-intensity workouts in gymnasiums that combine boxing, Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) into one workout.

And with so many gyms sprawled across the city, it can be daunting for a newcomer when it comes to picking a suitable one.

Fret not, we’re here to help. Here are some of the best MMA gyms in Hong Kong that deserve a mention:

THE PANTHER

You can’t miss Alain “The Panther” Ngalani. Standing at 1.8m tall with 100kg of pure muscle, Ngalani also is the owner of Impakt Academy.

The 42-year-old hails from Cameroon, but has called Hong Kong home since 2001.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Besides his impressive physique, he’s also a four-time Muay Thai world champion.

“My nickname ‘The Panther’ was given to me by the media back when I competed and won,” Ngalani explained. “They were trying to describe me, and they were talking about this fighter who looked so muscular, and yet so agile and flexible, and lightning fast... Like a panther they say! That (name) has stuck till today.”

Impakt started small, when it was a modest gym measuring 1,200 sq ft back in 2003. Today it has grown to whopping 5,000 sq ft, with almost 1,000 members.

The gym in Central specialises in the art of combat, and comes complete with a full-sized boxing ring, with tournaments held here regularly.

Impakt offers group classes as well as personal training in boxing, Muay Thai, BBJ, Kyokushin Karate, and MMA. They even offer programmes for teens and kids.

“People often have the wrong perception of this sport. Even children practice MMA, it’s very elaborate, very challenging and skill oriented. If you learn the right way with professional guidance, anyone will be safe,” Ngalani said.

Impakt offers group classes and personal training in boxing, Muay Thai, BBJ, Kyokushin Karate, and MMA. They also offer programmes for teens and kids. (Photo: Impakt)

FULL BODY WORKOUT

MMA is a high-intensity and full-body workout.

Strong hands, forearms and shoulders are needed in karate, boxing and Muay Thai to strike, while strong legs and groundwork are built through BJJ and wrestling for submission.

For the intermediate and experienced individuals, there are classes just for MMA striking and MMA submission. “Basically, you learn how to strike and take your opponent down using BJJ to submit him or using strikes,” said Ngalani.

Among his clients is local celebrity chef Harlan Goldstein, known for his larger-than-life personality. Ngalani not only trained Goldstein till he shed a few pounds but he also convinced him to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“My typical client will either be an executive, a banker, housewife or student. Some are looking to lose weight, get fit and healthy while learning new skills, or to release stress”, Ngalani revealed.

At the end of the day, Impakt is a place to have fun. Ngalani said: “ It’s a very friendly place where people meet, besides martial arts exchange in a lot of levels.”

Impakt Academy is at 2/F Wing’s Building, 110-116 Queen’s Road Central.

THE PIONEER

In Hong Kong, anyone who is interested in MMA will recognise Thomas Fan. Born and raised in the UK, Fan picked up kungfu, and his interest soon evolved – from defending himself from bullies (he was the only Chinese kid in a small suburban town) to watching MMA for the first time in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) video.

Thomas Fan is the first Chinese to hold a BJJ black belt, and also the first Chinese to referee a UFC match. (Photo: Thomas Fan)

“After watching Royce Gracie dominate everyone with just BJJ using chokes and joint locks, I knew it was something that I had to learn,” Fan said. “I found a school when I was in London, and the rest is history.”

In 2002, Fan returned to Hong Kong to work as an osteopath.

Armed with a blue belt in BJJ, Fan started to train others, and founded the Hong Kong China Mixed Martial Arts Association.

Since then, he has become the first Chinese to hold a BJJ black belt, and also the first Chinese to referee a UFC match.

“It has grown tremendously not just as a spectator sport. Many fitness gyms also offer MMA and BBJ as part of their package,” Fan said. “In Hong Kong, there has been strong references to MMA in movies like Unbeatable, and action stars like Donnie Yen is using MMA moves in some of his fight scenes.”

Forty-four-year-old Fan can be found in Muay Thai Station in Wanchai. As the name suggests, the gym offers Muay Thai classes with local and Thai coaches. Other programmes include BJJ, No Gi Grappling, submission wrestling and MMA.

“It takes a lot of patience and perseverance as well as leaving your ego when you step onto the mat, if you’re going to excel in MMA or BJJ. The sport will certainly weed out the many who don’t realise how physically fit and technical the sport can be,” cautioned Fan.

The gym offers Muay Thai, BJJ, No Gi Grappling, submission wrestling and MMA. (Photo: Muay Thai Station)

And as a coach to his younger students, his reward is to see them improve over time, and for those competing, there can be no prouder moment than when his student gets to stand at the podium and lift a trophy.

1/F Kam Sing Mansion, 151-161 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai

NOT JUST A FIGHT CLUB

Studio by JAB in Central has been around for over 10 years and boasts a state-of-the-art facility that spans 4,500 sq ft.

At Studio by JAB, you can sign up for a nine-week programme to learn a new sport, whether it’s MMA, boxing, kickboxing, or BJJ. (Photo: Studio by JAB)

There’s something for everyone here, and there is an option of training in small groups or a private session.

There’s also a nine-week programme to learn a new sport, whether it’s MMA, boxing, kickboxing, or BJJ.

It even offers fun and social semi-competitive events like the inter-club white-collar competitions, and the annual hedge fund fight nights, strictly for amateurs.

Andrew Wong Kee is the managing director and head coach at JAB.

An avid sportsman, Kee played professional rugby, won a world championship title in BJJ at the Abu Dhabi World Pro Championship, and holds a title in amateur boxing.

He also has a black belt in Kyokushin Karate.

His philosophy for his club is to enjoy your workouts and relish in your results – life is too short not to.

5/F Crawford House, 70 Queen’s Road Central

NOT JUST FOR MEN

Tucked away in Sai Ying Pun in the Western District, Ursus Fitness is a gym offering classes to the urban warrior or Ironman in you.

The gym, founded by Gary Manwaring and Satina “Bam” Philips in 2015, is a relatively newcomer, offering outdoor Bear Camps on Lamma Island — military-style and Strongman-type training, as well as Muay Thai or boxing classes.

The gym comes complete with a boxing ring, but instructor Manwaring outside of the ring also holds circuit training that includes deadlifting, biking, flipping tyres and lifting atlas stones.

Ursus Fitness offers outdoor Bear Camps on Lamma Island — military-style and Strongman-type training, as well as Muay Thai or boxing classes. (Photo: Ursus Fitness)

He is also a Muay Thai expert, and had previously served as bodyguard to the Hollywood actress Charlize Theron and rock star Liam Gallagher.

Besides men, Ursus also has a decent-sized women clientele, thanks to Satina Philips, better known just as Bam.

Bam has won a number of Strongman championships throughout Asia, including the Arnold Classic Asia in the under-62kg category, and Arnold Classic Australia under-65kg category.

Ursus emphasises a fun, friendly but no-nonsense workout atmosphere that’s big on community spirit.

Classes can be booked online, and Ursus offers a free trial for the first class.

64 Pok Fu Lam Road, Sai Ying Pun