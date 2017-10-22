MMA star Angela Lee engaged to fellow fighter Bruno Pucci

SINGAPORE: Mixed martial arts (MMA) champion Angela Lee is engaged to fellow ONE Championship fighter Bruno Pucci.



She made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday (Oct 21), when the couple was in Hawaii.



"YES! YES! YES! A million times, YES! Bruno Pucci, thank you for completing my fairytale I can't wait to (officially) be yours forever!" said Lee in an Instagram post. This was followed by photos of her engagement ring.

On his Instagram account, Pucci said: "I’m super excited to build our future together and enjoy this new journey ... Love you now and forever, my future wife!"

Angela Lee posted a series of pictures of her ring on Instagram shortly after she announced her engagement to fellow MMA fighter Bruno Pucci on Saturday (Oct 21). (Photo: angelaleemma/Instagram)

Lee, 21, and Brazilian fighter Pucci, 27, have been dating since January this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pucci is a jiu-jitsu trainer with Evolve MMA and a fighter with ONE Championship.

Canadian-American Lee, who is of Singaporean-Korean parentage, is best known for becoming the youngest MMA champion in 2016 when she beat Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi in ONE Championship.

Earlier this year, she successfully defended her atomweight (52.2kg) title by defeating Brazil’s Istela Nunes.