Monster Jam trucks and drivers all revved up to wow at Singapore show

Drivers Candice Jolly and Todd LeDuc tell Channel NewsAsia's Genevieve Loh how "great" it is that there are now so many more women in the sport.

SINGAPORE: With names like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Monster Mutt Dalmatian and Max-DTM, these mammoth trucks are the last vehicles you want to be cutting off in traffic. After all, each truck is approximately 10.5 feet tall, 3.6 metres wide, 5.2 metres long and weigh a minimum of 4.5 tonnes.



But seeing them live in Singapore executing gravity-defying stunts at the Sports Hub, now that’s something ardent Mad Max fans might prefer to do.

Monster Jam, arguably the world’s biggest monster truck tour, will be making its Singapore debut on Saturday (Aug 19) at the National Stadium.

Dragon, Earth Shaker, Megalodon, Scooby-Doo!, Blue Thunder and Monster Energy make up the remaining big name behemoth trucks that will be performing for the first time here.

The Earth Shaker drives up a ramp. (Photo: Howard Law)

A live motorsport show from the United States that combines championship racing and high octane freestyle stunts, the Monster Jam experience has already been seen by 4 million fans in 27 countries all around the world. Singapore marks its 28th country, as the show celebrates its 25th anniversary.

A total of 70 personnel made up of fan favourite drivers and crew, have travelled to Singapore for the event, which is being hailed as the largest production to be staged in Southeast Asia.

With the ability to generate 1,500 horsepower - thanks to a blower that forces air and fuel into the engine - each Monster Jam truck with its custom-built bodies made of fiberglass is powered by methanol fuel, consumed at a rate of 3 gallons per minute from specially constructed safety cell. Its massive tyres are customized and stand at 66 inches high and 43 inches wide, each inflated to 16-20 psi pressure.

Driving a vehicle as such might seem intimidating, much less doing crazy stunts such as jumps, flips and donuts (spinning) in them.

But this doesn’t overwhelm Candice Jolly who has been with Monster Jam since 2007.

Monster Mutt Dalmatian driver Candice Jolly. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The 36-year-old who drives the Monster Mutt Dalmatian is one of the pioneering lady drivers of Monster Jam. She tells Channel NewsAsia that she’s always had to prove herself in a male-dominated sport such as monster trucking.

“I’ve been racing since I was eight years old. I started racing go-carts and it’s always been a boys’ world, ever since I was a little girl,” she shared. “You know at first, they didn’t really think we belonged.When I started out, I was one of two females, now there’s 10 this year. So we’re few and far between but now we’re making our way through Monster Jam. It’s been exciting so far.”

Two-time world champion Todd LeDuc agrees that it’s “great” to see more diversity in the industry.

Todd LeDuc is a two-time world champion in racing (2014) and in freestyle (2015). He drives Monster Energy. (Photo: Gayathiri Chandramohan)

“Our sport is growing. We do have a lot of women now. We have about 10 girls now that do drive and they’re coming fast,” he told Channel NewsAsia. “I can feel them. The competition is getting better and better.”



LeDuc, who has been with Monster Jam for six years, drives the Monster Energy truck.

He continued: “This is a sport that isn’t brawn. It’s a lot of smarts, it’s a lot of technique in driving and in equipment. So anyone can do it. I love seeing young women and girls come to these shows … it’s open to everyone. If you’re old, young, it doesn’t matter."