More tuning in to Mediacorp radio stations: Nielsen

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp radio stations have attracted more listeners across different audience groups, according to the latest Nielsen Radio Diary Survey conducted in September and October.

English stations saw significant growth in the number of listeners.

Class 95 grew the most with 76,000 more listeners each week, while 987 had 74,000 more listeners and Gold 905 saw an increase of 63,000 listeners.

News station 938 Live, which was relaunched as 938NOW in November, grew its weekly listenership by 36,000.

Mediacorp radio stations claimed eight of the top 10 most-listened-to radio stations in Singapore.

The top station by listenership and share was Love 972. In second place was Yes 933, followed by Class 95 and Capital 958. Warna 94.2FM came in sixth, followed by Gold 905 and 987. Tamil station Oli 96.8FM was 10th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Jomay Wan, content lead of Chinese audience, said: “Much effort has been put into developing programming strategies that keep pace with our listeners and advertisers, and creating entertaining and informative content as well as transmedia content which resonates with evolving consumption patterns.

"We wish to say a big thank you to our listeners for taking us to the top. We will continue to deliver the best listening experience to them.”

Malay radio station Warna 94.2FM also took the top spot for the station that audiences spent the most time listening to, at 16 hours and 7 minutes per week. Warna’s listenership was up by 54,000.

“Thanks to our listeners, Warna 94.2FM continues to be the station with the longest time-spent listening in Singapore. This is not something we take for granted.

"We are committed to providing the best Malay entertainment and up-to-date information with our unique time-belt engagements on air, on ground and across social media platforms,” said Mr Ezra Farabi, assistant lead for community, Malay content.

Class 95, which moved up one notch to third place in the overall rankings, also retained its position as the number one English station with 753,000 listeners weekly.

GOLD 905 and 987 also moved up by one position to seventh and eighth positions, with weekly listenership at 483,000 and 458,000 respectively.

Ms Michelle Chang, lead of content, English audience, said: “We sincerely thank our listeners and sponsors for believing in us. Our English stations have made gains by always striving to raise the bar, through quality programming, strong personalities and exclusive events.

"In fact, we are more than just radio – our fans can catch us on TV, meet our DJs at events and interact with us on social media. Our results truly demonstrate the collective strength of our talent and programming in winning the hearts and minds of our supporters."

Commenting on the results across Mediacorp’s stations, chief customer officer Debra Soon said: “The listener is front and centre, and building communities and loyalty is what we do best. We hope advertisers will continue to work with us and leverage our content for the best commercial solutions.”

Conducted between September and October, the survey tracked radio listenership of about 2,000 Singapore residents aged 15 and above, with results weighted by age, sex and race to be representative of the Singapore population.