Movie Review: Justice League - for the fans and a step in the right direction

LONDON: Right off the bat (pun fully intended), this reviewer is going against the grain to declare that I enjoyed Justice League. Haters will hate but I’ll stand by my testimony.



Justice League is certainly not a perfect film with several obvious (and fixable) flaws, but it often feels like the jury is out against any DC extended universe (DCEU) film even before it hits the silver screen.

To be clear, this movie is nowhere near the universally beloved Wonder Woman. But that was a standalone film with one superhero in focus, and to expect DCEU’s first full ensemble film to carry the same hopeful ideals would be unfair.



Similarly, it would be unreasonable to do a direct comparison to Marvel’s Avengers - the culmination of several movies’ worth of characters and storylines, as well as several years' worth of successful stand-alone films.

Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Cyborg all ready to battle. (Photo: Warner Bros)

While I understand the varying vitriol towards the first three DCEU films (fans liked them, but critics didn't), Justice League is a definitively better film - imperfect but another significant step towards the DC Universe taking its rightful place as Marvel's equal.

It has to be said that many of Justice League’s flaws go back to the franchise having a very shaky foundation for a multi-part universe. The bloat that plagued the earlier movies, is now all but gone. But it has also resulted in the new superheroes’ backstories zipping by too quickly.



The uninitiated won’t know what’s going on and the initiated will find the introductions of newbies all too cursory.

This is where the casting and the stars' performances save the day. Despite being underwritten, the combination of these superfriends work really well together.



Jason Momoa’s Arthur “Aquaman” Curry is probably the most underwritten of them all but manages to steal one of the film’s biggest laughs of the movie when he delivers an unusually emotional speech at a surprising time.

Ezra Miller’s Barry “Flash” Allen is obviously the film’s secret weapon in the easy laughs department. But thanks to Millers’ acting abilities, he actually manages to mine out some character depth in his battle between a desire to help and lack of confidence.

Ezra Miller runs away with the movie as Barry "Flash" Allen. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Ray Fisher also does a great job at giving layers to Cyborg/Victor Stone, even though the movie does not allow him to fully flesh them all out.

Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader is looser and funnier than before but of course it’s Gal Gadot who continues to be excellent as Wonder Woman, slipping back into the role as if she never stopped. As for Henry Cavill’s Superman, well, you just have to watch and see.

So often, as with comic-book movies, evil villain Steppenwolf is yet another ill-defined, unspectacular baddie. His only saving grace: some of the earlier fight scenes between him and the Amazons as well as a flashback scene (filled with fantastic cameos and DCEU Easter eggs) are the better bits of the film’s action sequences.

I will admit that Justice League does have choppy editing and uneven pacing. That can be explained by the fact that Avengers’ director Joss Whedon stepped in for DC franchise filmmaker Zack Snyder when he left to tend to a family tragedy.



There are certainly moments where you can pinpoint where Synder and his style-over- substance flourishes end and where Whedon and his quippy stride begins. But overall, the answer to the question as to whether their two vastly different styles could merge into a seamless, enjoyable superhero movie is “Yes, they can".

With just enough comic relief, Easter eggs, and a Superman-sized sense of hope for the future, Justice League has turned out to be the ensemble movie that fans should not be afraid of enjoying. I’m all in to see what else the franchise will bring, especially after staying for the two end-of-credits stingers. And after a trip to the cinema, you should be too.



Genevieve Loh’s rating: 3.5/5