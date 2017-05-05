Movie Review: Unforgettable is pretty forgettable

SINGAPORE: Unforgettable is that psycho-ex-wife revenge thriller you’ve seen many times before, from the story setup to clichéd characters and a DVD bargain bin script. It’s hard to say whether producer-turned-director Denise Di Novi is aware of how dreadfully generic her film is. Together with writer Christina Hodson, they both dive in head first into an exposition-heavy preposterous pool accompanied by embarrassing dialogue that is both painful and comical to watch.

Which is a shame because the psychological thriller genre generally has potential for some good pulpy fun. Here, former romantic comedy queen Katherine Heigl hams it up as the sinister ex-wife out to destroy her ex-husband’s new fiancée played by Rosario Dawson.

The always grounded Dawson tries her best with what she has been given. You even wince a little as you watch her do all she can to keep her performance and the film from descending into melodramatic soap opera abyss. Heigl tries just as hard, but heads in the different direction of overwrought acting as she attempts to remould and cement herself as the new erotic femme fatale. Playing her character as the Barbie-blond Stepford Wife gone rogue, Heigl ends up borrowing heavily from famous performances like Glenn Close’s jilted lover in Fatal Attraction and Rebecca de Mornay’s deadly performance in The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, but fails to reach their level of execution.

Indeed, there are many echoes of Fatal Attraction (arguably the gold standard of the romantic-obsession thriller genre) — that a woman scorned will turn into an evil nemesis. There is even a hamster to remind you of a certain bunny, amid all the other expected clichés. Alas, in the pedestrian hands of De Novi showing no personal vision, the film ends up falling desperately — and laughably — short of what it could have been.

Perhaps if it took itself less seriously, Unforgettable could have ended up as this generation’s addition to this shamelessly guilty-pleasure genre, especially with a standout onscreen catfight. However, without clever subversion and no visible effort in even an attempt at re-inventing the wheel, this film is best forgotten.



Genevieve Loh's rating: 1.5 /5