Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson expecting third child with partner Louise Ford: Report

SINGAPORE: Rowan Atkinson, most famously known as TV character Mr Bean, will soon become a father to his third child at the age of 62.

The actor and his 33-year-old girlfriend Louise Ford, who plays Kate Middleton in the comedy The Windsors, are expecting their first child together in the next few weeks, The Sunday People reported on Saturday (Nov 11).

Atkinson has two children - Ben, 23, and Lily, 21 - from his previous marriage with Sunetra Sastry.

"Rowan and Louise are over the moon and can't wait for their new arrival," The Sunday People report stated, citing an unnamed source. "It's a very happy time for them both."

The couple first met in 2012 when they acted together in West End comedy Quatermaine's Terms. They started dating two years later.