Napoleon feted in Czech reenactment of Battle of Austerlitz

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

8 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Cannons roared and horses' hooves pounded across the battlefield on which French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte won one of his most famous victories as hundreds of people took part in a weekend reenactment of the Battle of Austerlitz.

REUTERS: Cannons roared and horses' hooves pounded across the battlefield on which French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte won one of his most famous victories as hundreds of people took part in a weekend reenactment of the Battle of Austerlitz.

Known as the Battle of the Three Emperors, the clash which was fought on Dec. 2, 1805 saw Napoleon's Grande Armee defeat a larger Russo-Austrian force through tactical brilliance.

The annual Czech event saw enthusiasts in historical costume wielding muskets, pistols and sabres as they re-enacted the clash, which historians regard as one of the most important battles of the Napoleonic wars.

(Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; editing by Alexander Smith)