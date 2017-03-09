National Gallery Singapore to hold major show on Yayoi Kusama in June

SINGAPORE: From Louis Vuitton bags to museums, her trademark dots and pumpkins have delighted art lovers all over the world.



In June, Singaporeans will have a chance to see the works of Yayoi Kusama up close.

The National Gallery of Singapore has revealed that it will be holding a retrospective exhibition on the iconic Japanese artist from Jun 10 to Sep 3.

Titled Yayoi Kusama: Life Is The Heart Of A Rainbow, it will be “the first major museum exhibition of her work in Southeast Asia”, the museum said on its Facebook page.

The blockbuster show will feature 120 paintings, sculptures, videos and installations from the 1950s to the present. Among these are new artworks as well as those that have not been seen for years. Handling the show are the museum’s curators Russell Storer and Adele Tan.

“Her personal experiences - from growing up in Japan during World War II, to her success as an Asian female artist in New York and Europe in the 1960s and involvement in social movements of the late 1960s and 1970s - and the resulting art has amazed and inspired millions around the world,” the museum said.





A gallery assistant poses for a photograph with an art installation entitled "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins", 2016, by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, at the Victoria Miro gallery in London on May 26, 2016. (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Currently, there are two ongoing exhibitions on the 87-year-old artist’s works – at Washington’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden and Tokyo’s National Art Center. Both have been extremely popular. The former has had to resort to issuing timed passes to control the crowds, and over the opening weekend last month, a visitor had reportedly smashed one of her pumpkin works after tripping while trying to snap a selfie.