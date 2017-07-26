Nestle to build new factory in Japan for exotic Kit Kats: Report

TOKYO: Nestle Japan will open a second Kit Kat factory in Himeji which will produce "upscale” and “pricier” versions of the 4-finger chocolate bar, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (Jul 26).



It will be the first Kit Kat factory built in 26 years and production will begin in August, the report added.

Japan has been known for its wide range of Kit Kat flavours, rolling out more than 300 varieties and limited editions over the past 40 years. Nestle Japan now offers 30 flavours, ranging from matcha, to wasabi, sake and purple yam.

"We take pride in our unique flavours and I think that makes Japan special in the Kit Kat world," Takuya Hiramatsu, a spokesman for Nestle Japan, told Bloomberg in a telephone interview.



According to the Bloomberg report, boxes of gourmet seasonal flavours such as raspberry and grapefruit can cost up to 10 times - around 3,500 yen (US$$31) - the cost of a regular pack of Kit Kats.



CAKE IN A KAT

Kit Kat Chocolatory Gateau Mignon. (Photo: Nestle Japan)

On Monday, the flagship Kit Kat Chocolatory cafe in Tokyo’s Ginza district rolled out a Kit Kat with a chocolate cake centre named Kit Kat Chocolatory Gateau Mignon. This new edition will be sold in boxes of three for 1,458 yen or six for 2,916 yen, Japan Today reported.