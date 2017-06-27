New animation theme park opens in Ipoh

IPOH, Perak: There is now one more reason to visit Ipoh after the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) hosted its soft opening on Monday (Jun 26).



Billed as Asia’s first animation park, MAPS has over 40 unique attractions across six thematic zones for visitors of all age groups.



More than 7,000 visitors were at the RM520 million (US$121 million) theme park's soft launch, according to The Star.

The park, which boasts the tagline “Live Your Dreams!”, houses attractions based on popular cartoon themes like The Smurfs and Casper the Friendly Ghost as well as homegrown characters like BoBoiBoy.

The Smurfs' Theatre - an interactive animated show with fantastic effects. (Photo: MAPS)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Younger visitors can join BoboiBoy and other animation characters in a 4D motion adventure on the floating island.



Children can battle water fountains and dodge surprise sprinklers under the watchful eyes of the ancient Roman statues at the Coliseum Water Garden. (Photo: MAPS)

At the park’s Stunt Legends Arena, visitors can enjoy live car and motorbike stunt show performances.



The 'Stunt Legend Arena' attraction is expected to be popular among all visitors. (Photo: MAPS)

For thrill-seekers, the park houses Malaysia’s tallest drop tower that descends 52 metres within three seconds at the dream zone.

(Photo: MAPS)

MAPS, which is built on a 21 hectare site, can accommodate 8,000 visitors and is open from 10am-6pm on weekdays and from 10am-10pm on weekends and public holidays.



Visitors can experience gravity-defying thrills on this asteroid attack ride. (Photo: MAPS)

In conjunction with the soft opening, visitors who purchase day passes at RM131 (US$30.54) for adults and RM104 (US$24.25) for children and senior citizens via www.mapsperak.com until Friday (Jun 30) will receive complimentary entry tickets for a second visit.

The theme park's director Ramelle Ramli said some attractions have not been opened and that "it won't be too long" before all the facilities are operational. He added that he expects around one million visitors a year.