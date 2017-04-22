New Coca-Cola Zero Sugar to hit Singapore stores in May

SINGAPORE: Coca-Cola's "improved" recipe for Coke Zero will be available in stores here from May, Coca-Cola Singapore announced on Tuesday (Apr 18).

Continuing to cater to those who want to control their sugar intake, the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will "taste even more like the original Coca-Cola, but without sugar", according to a press release.



Said Coca-Cola Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei marketing director Tish Condeno: "We know that many people love the taste of the original Coca-Cola.



"We also know that some of them want to reduce their sugar intake but have been reluctant to try a no-sugar option because they don't think they taste as good as the original."

The classic Coke contains about nine teaspoons of sugar in a 330ml can.





Coca-Cola's new packaging for three of its products features the "rising" Red Disc and a splash of signature colours like black and silver. (Photo: Coca-Cola Singapore)

Coca-Cola has also introduced a new streamlined look for the Coca-Cola Classic, Coca-Cola Light and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

"The new packaging will feature the 'rising' Red Disc and a splash of the signature colours people know so well - black for Zero and Silver for Light. The new packs will also emphasise the characteristics of each variant, making choice easier and clearer," the press release read.