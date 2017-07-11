New voice actor for Kermit the Frog after 27 years

Following 27 years of voice acting for the strikingly green and sometimes adorably timid amphibian Kermit the Frog, Steve Whitmire will bid goodbye to the popular muppet, the Hollywood Reporter said on Monday (Jul 10) citing a Muppets Studio spokeswoman.

The puppeteer will be replaced by Matt Vogel, the spokeswoman added.

According to Muppets fan site ToughPigs which first reported the news after confirmation with Disney, Vogel will begin his work in a Muppets Thought of the Week video next week.

Whitmire, who has been with the Muppets production since 1978, took on the role after Muppets creator Jim Henson died in 1990, the report said.

He was a "mainstay" of the Muppets and also voiced for Ernie on Sesame Street, the Times reported.