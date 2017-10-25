New York Times CFO James Follo to retire in early 2018

The New York Times' Chief Financial Officer James Follo will retire in early 2018, the company said on Wednesday.

The newspaper company said it was considering candidates from both inside and outside the organization to succeed Follo, who is also executive vice president.

The company said it will retain an executive search firm to help in identifying Follo's successor.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)