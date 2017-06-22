Next chapter: ‘Golden staircase’ artist leaves golden books in public spaces

Artist Priyageetha Dia has created gold foil covers for The Substation’s new chapbook series and she’s dropping them off all over Singapore. She also looks back at the high-rise artwork that started it all and reveals her shock at the online vitriol that erupted.

SINGAPORE: The artist who created the “golden staircase” at Block 103 Jalan Rajah is back. And this time, she’s taking her gold foil creations all over Singapore — in the form of books.

Since Wednesday (June 21), Priyageetha Dia has been dropping off gold foil-covered books at different spots, from pawnshops to park benches.

The “art intervention” is her contribution to The Substation’s launch of a monthly chapbook series under its Discipline The City theme, which looks at how cities shape its people.

The first issue comprises an essay that talks about the short-lived installation Priyageetha (Priya) created that resulted in a lively debate on public art and vandalism. The regular copies are available for S$10 at select venues, but to make things even more interesting, the artist created 50 special-edition copies that the public can try to find and take it for free.

Singaporean artist Priyageetha Dia with one of her gold foil-covered chapbooks at a secret location in Balestier Road. (Photo: Mayo Martin)

“The (golden staircase) went against everything that was regulated in this country and I felt there was a need for me to be part of this,” said the 25-year-old artist.

KEEP YOUR EYES PEELED

Twenty copies have already been dropped off (and picked up) at Little India, Jalan Besar, Jalan Kukoh, and Balestier. The rest will be distributed every day until Sunday in various places such as Bedok, Geylang, Yishun, and Marsiling.

Priya will also be dropping off copies at her alma mater LASALLE College of the Arts and nearby Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

The book packages also include a gold foil sticker, which alludes to the little square piece she had left on the staircase as a reminder, after removing the installation in March.

For the chapbooks’ editor Adeline Chia, writing about the “golden staircase” incident was the perfect way to kick off the series.

The first issue of The Substation's new chapbook series focuses on Singaporean artist Priyageetha Dia's "golden staircase" artwork. The artist herself has created 50 special-edition gold foil-covered copies, which she is distributing across Singapore. (Photo: The Substation)

“I thought this was exactly what we’re talking about when we’re talking about Discipline The City, the forms of authority and control that override a space. Priya’s artwork is like a freak that happens once in a while — it’s totally self-initiated and spontaneous, and I found it so beautiful as well. I wish someone had done it at my block,” she quipped.

NASTY ONLINE COMMENTS

For the artist, who’s more inclined to make sculptures and installations, the whole experience of turning into a poster child for public art was completely unexpected.

The staircase piece, created on the block’s 20th floor where she lives, had been her first-ever work made in a public space.

“I didn’t expect to be given that kind of identity. The whole work was to be done, documented, and removed. I thought I could take my own time to remove it since nobody’s going to be bothered. Then everything went viral and out of control,” recalled Priya.

Art student Priyageetha Dia left a 'little trace' of her golden staircase behind. (Photo: Facebook/Priyageetha Dia)

For her, the incident had both good and bad consequences.

It revived a space that had been previously overlooked. “It was completely ignored on a daily basis but when that happened, people started to regard this flight of stairs differently, which was amusing at first. People were asking me if it was real gold and how much I had spent on it, which was actually less than S$20,” she said with a laugh.

But at the same time, it was a crash course on just how nasty the online world could be.

“I really shouldn’t have read the hate comments – and most of it were coming from men. The common ones were about how I should be arrested, charged, put in jail. And comments that were about domesticating me, saying why should she bring her work to the public when she should just do it at home. And then the worst ones — that I should be raped for what I did. That was too much.”

STORY BEHIND STAIRCASE

But as the public debate centred on the staircase-as-art-or-vandalism, the nuanced history behind it was all but ignored.

Priya’s use of gold foil, for instance, had been a nod to her family lineage of goldsmiths. She also remembered the liveliness of the places of worship she was often brought to as a child, and she wanted to bring that spirit back to her living environment.

And then there was the more sombre reason why she painted that particular staircase.

She revealed: “There have been a couple of cases of people committing suicide (in my block). The high-rise building has become a platform for one to stay but at the same time to end one’s life.”

Looking ahead, Priya said gold foil will continue to be an integral part of her art-making.

at your doorstep A post shared by p.dia (@pxdix) on Apr 21, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

“I still want to experiment with as many ways as I can until I’m tired of it,” she laughed.

Up next for her are a couple of exhibitions, and she’s also currently on an artist residency for Science Centre Singapore. She also has plans to do another “unofficial work” by the end of the year.

For now, she’s busy dropping her golden books all over the place. And despite most of the copies having been found by appreciative readers, she’s also a bit concerned that others might not.

“I’m worried about it being thrown away. I guess it goes back to the staircase work, how many people didn’t appreciate what I did and considered it as rubbish. There’s always a sense of uncertainty about what will happen to your work.”