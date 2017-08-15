Nicole Scherzinger performs at Johor royal wedding

SINGAPORE: Singer Nicole Scherzinger gave a surprise performance at the Johor royal wedding on Monday (Aug 14), her Instagram posts revealed.

Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim, 31, the only daughter of the Sultan of Johor, tied the knot with Dutchman Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, 28, on Monday.



Scherzinger - the former lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls and now an X-Factor judge - was one of 1,200 guests at a lavish evening reception of Istana Bukit Serene. Her Instagram posts show she wore two racy outfits - the first, a see-through Michael Costello gown in red.

❤️@michaelcostello Thankyou for my dress for my performance tonight for the Royal Family👑 Lady in red...💋 A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

The other is a black catsuit with a plunging neckline, which she posed in at the palace's grand steps. “Honoured to bring music and share my voice at The Royal Palace tonight,” she wrote.

Honored to bring 🎶and share my voice at The Royal Palace tonight. A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

After the wedding, Scherzinger visited a local KFC, escorted by police.

She thanks officers while exiting the outlet, saying: “Thank you for my police escorts. Terima kasih ("Thank you" in Malay).”

It is unclear how long she will be in Malaysia, but early Tuesday, she posted a picture of the sunrise in Johor Baru.

Got the golden ticket this morning to see one of God's greatest creations #sunrise #nofilter A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT



