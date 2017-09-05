'No one's ever called us a dad band before!': Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl

SINGAPORE: The Foo Fighters' ninth album Concrete and Gold drops Sep 15 and lead singer Dave Grohl told Channel NewsAsia fans can expect their “biggest sounding album ever”.

“That was the intention: To make something that was sonically bigger than anything we've ever done, melodically bigger than anything we’ve ever done. It’s our ninth record. We've made these moves side to side for a very long time but we've never kind of gone like this and that. And this time we were like ‘Let’s just go nuts!’”

The band was recently in Singapore for a one-night only concert at the National Stadium, after rocking Bangkok.



Grohl said the band worked with producer Greg Kurstin for their new album. Kurstin produced singer Adele’s mega-hit Hello, among many others.

“I wish we sounded like Adele,“ chuckled Grohl.

“Well I met him and he’s from a band called The Bird and The Bee - that not many people know about because it’s this underground band,” said Grohl. “I love their first record and it’s one of my favourite records of all time, and I saw him at a restaurant in Hawaii four years ago.

“I ran up to him and I was like ‘I’m really sorry, but I’m a huge fan and you’re a genius.’ We made friends and then in the last four years, he started making these huge records, like for P!nk, Beyonce and then Adele. But while hanging out with him, I talked to him a lot about music, and I realised he really is next-level.

“He's the most talented musician I’ve ever met and he's a great producer. So I thought let’s see what happens if we make a record with that guy and it turned out exactly like I hoped it would. It has his sense of crazy production and melody - but then it has our trashy noise.”

Recording artist Adele and producer Greg Kurstin accept the award for Record of the Year for 'Hello', onstage during the 59th GRAMMY Awards on February 12, 2017. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP)

The band added that the idea for their new music video Run was thought up by drummer and backing vocalist Taylor Hawkins. The video shows people at a retirement home erupting into a raucous party when Foo Fighters came in as their night entertainment.

“I just thought when I heard it, I just thought it was pretty funny that at our ‘elder statesmen of rock’ age, we were making some of the heaviest music we've ever made. And for some reason, I just imagined us as old – like ‘going to die next week’ kind of old,“ said Hawkins.

“I imagined us in real Hollywood prosthetic makeup doing it. So you know I said ‘Wouldn’t it be funny?’ to Dave and Dave said ‘Actually, that’s a really good idea.’ And we started texting people and next thing you know, that was our video.”

With ages ranging from 45 to 58, most of the members are fathers and were overjoyed when Channel NewsAsia called them a "dad band".

“No one’s ever called us a ‘dad band’ before!” said Grohl.





“It's funny,” he said. “I think that as you get older, you don’t realise it, you don’t feel older.

“Little things change and some things hurt more than they used to, but you sort of imagine yourself to be 23 years old until you walk past a mirror or a window and you look at yourself and you go ‘Jesus!’, and you realise that ‘Oh my god, I’m not that guy anymore’.”

Reminiscing, Grohl said: “This has been a big part of our lives for so long that - having families and going on tour with our families – it just becomes life.

“It might seem strange to some people that we're a rock ‘n’ roll band and we've got kids and they come on tour. It might seem sort of funny. If you were to take your family and your kids and your friends to Europe for two weeks, that’s kind of what it feels like.”

COLLABORATION WISHLIST

Grohl and Hawkins have often referred to each other as the "greatest drummer on the planet", yet they both share a love for disco-pop juggernaut ABBA.

“Disco drumming and pop music drumming - that’s not as easy as it seems like it would be. You’d think ‘my favourite drummer is the most complicated drummer in the world’. But honestly, some of my favourite drummers are the most simplistic, like the drummer of ACDC – the way that he plays the drums - and Tony Thomson from Chic and, you know, real disco drummers that lay it down and they make you move.”

The band has collaborated with some of the biggest stars including Keith Richards of the Rolling Stone and members of Led Zeppelin. So who’s next on their collaboration wish list?

"Mark Mothersbaugh, come on," piped up Nate Mendel, bassist of the band.

“I would love us to write the music how we write music for Father John Misty’s new record and just have him deal with us,” added Hawkins.

“Playing with Mick Jagger was like a dream come true for me,” said Christ Schiflett, guitarist and backing vocalist.

“Mariah Carey?” Grohl said pointing to Pat Smear, the band’s guitarist and backing vocalist.

“Come on, it’s Mariah,” laughed Smear.

“So Mariah, if you’re watching, call us! We’ll talk about it!” Grohl declared.