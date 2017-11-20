'No one should tolerate this': Wonder Woman Gal Gadot on sexual harassment in Hollywood

LONDON: Even in real life, one can count on Wonder Woman - a universal icon of justice, feminism and love - to never back down from standing up and speaking out about what's right.

Living up to all that her on-screen character represents, actress Gal Gadot did not mince her words when Channel NewsAsia asked her about her thoughts on the sexual harassment claims that have engulfed Hollywood in recent months.

“I think that this behaviour should be condemned. It’s unacceptable and no one should tolerate this,” she said in a recent interview to talk about Justice League, her latest film in which she also plays Wonder Woman.

She highlighted that this behaviour isn’t just a problem in the entertainment industry.

“It’s in all fields of life - when people who have power use their power in order to gain something and get something in a very unethical way,” she said. “So I’m hoping that the trend of this power usage will stop.”

Such words arguably carry greater weight coming from the actress who played Wonder Woman in a commercial and critical box office hit that is said to have resonated with women across the world to feel empowered enough to speak up about such issues.

“I’m very, very supportive of all, of everyone” she continued. “Because there have been men too who have been voicing out everything they’ve been experiencing. I hope that this behavior will stop.”

Backing from the actress who is currently starring in the blockbuster Justice League comes at a particularly significant moment. She was recently in the news for refusing to return for the highly anticipated 2019 Wonder Woman sequel if producer-filmmaker Brett Ratner was still on the project.

Ratner, whose production company RatPac-Dune co-financed the first Wonder Woman, is currently facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment from six women,including the actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge

Gadot has since clarified in another interview saying, “The truth is, there’s so many people involved in making this movie, it’s not just me, and they all echoed the same sentiments. Everyone knew what was the right thing to do. But there was nothing for me to actually come and say because [the decision] was already done before this article came out.”