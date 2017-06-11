Nominees in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards

The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, will be handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Following is a list of nominees in major categories:

Best musical:

"Dear Evan Hansen"

"Come From Away"

"Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812"

"Groundhog Day"

Best play:

"Oslo" by J. T. Rogers

"Sweat" by Lynn Nottage

"Indecent" by Paula Vogel

"A Doll's House, Part 2" by Lucas Hnath

Best revival of a musical:

"Hello, Dolly!"

"Falsettos"

"Miss Saigon"

Best revival of a play:

"August Wilson's Jitney"

"Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"

"Six Degrees of Separation"

"Present Laughter"

Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:

Bette Midler, "Hello, Dolly!"

Christine Ebersole, "War Paint"

Patti LuPone, "War Paint"

Denee Benton, "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812"

Eva Noblezada, "Miss Saigon"

Best performance by a leading actor in a musical:

Ben Platt, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Andy Karl, "Groundhog Day"

David Hyde Pierce, "Hello, Dolly!"

Josh Groban, "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"

Christian Borle, "Falsettos"

Best performance by a leading actress in a play:

Jennifer Ehle, "Oslo"

Laurie Metcalf, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Cate Blanchett, "The Present"

Laura Linney, "The Little Foxes"

Sally Field, "The Glass Menagerie"

Best performance by a leading actor in a play:

Kevin Kline, "Present Laughter"

Jefferson Mays, "Oslo"

Chris Cooper, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Denis Arndt, "Heisenberg"

Corey Hawkins, "Six Degrees of Separation

Best book of a musical:

"Dear Evan Hansen"

"Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812"

"Come From Away"

"Groundhog Day The Musical"

Best original score:

"Dear Evan Hansen"

"Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812"

"Groundhog Day The Musical"

"Come From Away"

Best choreography:

"Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812"

"Bandstand"

"Come From Away"

"Groundhog Day The Musical"

"Holiday Inn"

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)