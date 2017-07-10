Once more? Daniel Craig to return as James Bond: Report

LONDON: After four consecutive James Bond movies spanning over a decade, Daniel Craig's emphatic retirement announcement - that he would rather "slash" his wrist than take on another role as the world's most popular British spy - spelt the end of an era.

But if a recent report by British tabloid The Mirror holds water, the steely-eyed 48-year-old actor is once again set to don the unmistakable 007 black and white suit for his fifth edition in Bond 25.

According to The Mirror, the actor has "changed his mind" and will sign on the dotted line amid unabated speculation over his replacement.



Several British actors, including The Wire star Idris Elba, were tipped to take on the role of 007.

ADELE TOO?

Meanwhile, following the success of her Skyfall soundtrack, Grammy-winning British pop star Adele is expected to make a comeback as well, according to Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

The producer said she has "secured Craig" and is "determined" to sign Adele for the theme song, the report added.



Chart-topper Adele was among 58 newcomers to the Rich List, with estimated wealth of £125 million, making her the sixth richest person under 30 AFP/FREDERIC J. BROWN

Adele's Skyfall soundtrack made Bond history by winning the Brit, Grammy, Golden Globe and Oscar awards.

The Mirror quoted a source that said: “Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners. It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.”

Filming for Bond 25 is expected to begin in 2018, the report added.