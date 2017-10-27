One Direction's Niall Horan to perform in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singer Niall Horan from popular boyband One Direction will be performing in Singapore on Jun 12 next year at The Star Theatre in Buona Vista.

The 24-year-old Irish announced on Friday (Oct 27) that he will also be performing in the Philippines and Japan.

Philippines , Japan and Singapore , I am bringing my Flicker world Tour to you next year ! pic.twitter.com/I7sa9qWWXT — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 26, 2017

The Flicker World Tour is part of Horan's global tour to promote his debut solo album.

Three singles have been released to date: Slow Hands, Too Much to Ask and This Town.

Horan is the first member of One Direction - whose members have embarked on solo careers - to top Billboard's Adult Pop Songs with Slow Hands.

It was announced on Facebook that tickets for the Singapore show will be sold at APACtix.com.

