One Direction's Niall Horan to perform in Singapore
SINGAPORE: Singer Niall Horan from popular boyband One Direction will be performing in Singapore on Jun 12 next year at The Star Theatre in Buona Vista.
The 24-year-old Irish announced on Friday (Oct 27) that he will also be performing in the Philippines and Japan.
The Flicker World Tour is part of Horan's global tour to promote his debut solo album.
Three singles have been released to date: Slow Hands, Too Much to Ask and This Town.
Horan is the first member of One Direction - whose members have embarked on solo careers - to top Billboard's Adult Pop Songs with Slow Hands.
It was announced on Facebook that tickets for the Singapore show will be sold at APACtix.com.