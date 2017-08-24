One winning ticket for US$700 million Powerball drawing sold in Massachusetts, Powerball says

One owner of a Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts got much richer on Wednesday, winning an estimated US$700 million, one of the largest prizes in the lottery's history.

Powerball said on its website that one ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all six numbers in the lottery's drawing on Wednesday night: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball of 4.

The winner will get annual payments over 29 years, totaling at least US$700 million, or US$443.3 million in a lump sum payment, before taxes.

