'Our hearts are broken': Linkin Park mourns Chester Bennington

American alt-rock band Linkin Park on Tuesday (Jul 25) wrote about its members' grief following the death of singer Chester Bennington.



He died on Thursday of an apparent suicide.

Posting on Facebook, the band said: "Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.



"Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled - a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal.



"After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place.

"Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you."



He is survived by wife Talinda Ann Bentley and six children.







The singer was 41 years old and had a history of depression.



His death came a week before the band was due to kick off the US leg of its tour on Jul 27 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. All tour dates were subsequently cancelled.



The day of his death also marked the release of Linkin Park's music video "Talking to Myself."

1997 or 1998...I think this was the first photo we ever took together. We had just told Chester that we wanted him to join the band. He said he was ready to move out from Arizona to L.A. We went to a pizza place near UCLA to hang out and talk about what to do next. The band was called Xero at the time, and we probably had less than a half a dozen songs. No flame tattoos yet, no red hair yet, most of us were still in college. A post shared by Mike Shinoda (@m_shinoda) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:47am PDT



