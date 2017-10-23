Parents should feed their kids’ interests: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid author

Bestselling author Jeff Kinney, who was recently in Singapore on a world tour, talks about hanging out with presidents, writing Wimpy Kid for adults, and the role parents play in getting their children to read.

SINGAPORE: How do you get children hooked on reading? According to Jeff Kinney, author of the Diary Of A Wimpy Kid series, parents should get books that the kids are interested in – and not just what parents think are interesting.

“I really think that parents should feed their kids’ interests, even if these don’t align with the parents’ interests, because that’s how you are going to get your kids hooked and get them started,” the 46-year-old bestselling author told Channel NewsAsia.

“My younger son wasn’t really interested in reading but he was interested in sports. So we got him a bunch of sports books and then he moved on to other things. I think that’s the playbook – if they like sharks, you give them books about sharks. Eventually, they’ll decide that reading is pleasurable and hopefully become lifelong readers.”

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney drops by Gardens By The Bay during the Singapore leg of his world tour. (Photo: Penguin Books Singapore)

If anyone should know how to get kids reading, it’s Kinney. After all, he has spent a decade working on a beloved children’s book series that has sold millions of copies worldwide.

DINING WITH PRESIDENTS, HANGING OUT WITH KIDS

Kinney was in Singapore last week as part of his latest world tour, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the series as well as to promote his latest book, The Getaway, which comes out on Nov 7.

While it has been years since the first book was released, life continues to be one non-stop rollercoaster ride, he told Channel NewsAsia.

“Well, I think the craziness has now normalised – but that being said, it’s still quite crazy! I could find myself eating lunch with George W Bush at his house, meeting the Obamas in the White House, being invited to lunch with (NBA player) Dwight Howard, or something like that.”

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (left), which is the latest in the bestselling children's book series, is set to launch on Nov 7.

But while dining with US presidents and sports celebrities can be fun, what really keeps him going are his devoted readers.

During his whirlwind trip here, Kinney dropped by three schools, Popular Bookstore at Bras Basah and even Our Tampines Hub. At each one of them, he was greeted by throngs of children toting Wimpy Kid books to be signed, all avidly following the hilarious exploits of the famously awkward pre-teen protagonist Greg Heffley.

About 2,700 fans (and parents) dropped by – no mean feat considering the Singapore stop was planned at the last minute.

“One classroom give me a big card where they all wrote messages for me. And I met a kid who had drawn his own book in the Wimpy Kid style. It’s really cool, you know? Because I write these books in a little town in Massachusetts and then I travel all over the world, so it’s quite remarkable,” he said.

FAILED CARTOONIST TO THIRD HIGHEST-PAID AUTHOR

Remarkable is the right word to describe Kinney’s journey – from a failed newspaper cartoonist to the man behind a successful literary franchise that includes not just books but movies, a musical, and even an animated series in the works.

Kinney had been inspired to follow in the footsteps of Bill Watterson (Calvin And Hobbes), Gary Larson (The Far Side) and Berkeley Breathed (Bloom County), but admitted it didn’t really pan out.

“I would’ve liked that, but I’m lucky in some ways that it didn’t work out because I wouldn’t have gotten these big moments,” he said.

That all began when he released Wimpy Kid as an online version in 2004. Thanks to its huge online success, the first book was released three years later.

Jeff Kinney's Diary Of A Wimpy Kid has been adapted into four movies, including its most recent, The Long Haul.

To date, there are 11 books, a few other supplementary titles, and four movie adaptations. An animated TV series with Fox Animation is in the works, and there’s also the musical, which Kinney hopes will eventually end up on Broadway.

“The musical is probably the best thing in the Wimpy Kid universe. I think the movies are fun in that they bring emotion to the story, but music can do things that the films or books can’t,” he said.

For all of these, he was been included in Time magazine’s list of The World’s Most Influential People in 2009. He’s also listed as the third highest-paid author in Forbes’ 2017 list – at US$21 million, he’s just below JK Rowling and James Patterson, and comes before Dan Brown and Stephen King.

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID FOR ADULTS?

Interestingly, while he’s being recognised for a popular children’s book series, Kinney revealed that he didn’t actually mean to write for kids at the start.

“When I worked on the first book for eight years, and didn’t show it to anyone, I was writing for adults. The whole point was to remind adults of what it was like to be kids. It was meant to be like (the TV show) The Wonder Years or the movie called A Christmas Story,” he revealed.

“I had never considered it as a book for kids. My frame of reference was comics. My father read the comics in the newspaper every day and so, in a way, I was thinking I was writing for my father.”

Check out the BRAND NEW #WimpyKid balloon, which is making its debut at this year’s @macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. Don’t forget to tune in! A post shared by Diary of a Wimpy Kid (@diaryofawimpykid) on Nov 23, 2016 at 7:13am PST

These days, however, Kinney is writing for children from all over the world, which has its own set of challenges, like making them less “American” and more universal.

“One of the hardest things with these books is that the more I go out into the world, I realise that kids are relating to Greg as a kid just like them. So I try to make no mention or very little mention of places,” he said.

He points to his latest Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, as an example. In it, the Heffleys fly off to an unnamed island resort to get away from the stresses of the holidays. “They could be in Sentosa – and that’s the idea. It’s the Sentosa of wherever the readers live and that’s where they go,” he said.

THIS KID PAYS IT FORWARD

As the Wimpy Kid brand continues to grow, Kinney has also been busy paying it forward.

He and his wife are now working on their philanthropic game plan, with an eye on education for disadvantaged kids, the environment, as well as health and nutrition.

“I feel I’ve been over-rewarded for the success of these books. But as I get into more and more philanthropic endeavors, I can see how you can transfer material success like this into opportunities for other people. That’s what really drives me forward,” he said.

This one's for the children: Young fans of Diary Of A Wimpy Kid wait for their favourite author at a Popular Bookstore session (while the parents wait behind). (Photo: Penguin Books Singapore)

His recent project? Setting up his own bookstore called An Unlikely Story in his small hometown of Plainsville.

“There was an old building in the middle of the town that was an eyesore. So when the books took off, we bought it to create something magical there,” he said. “There are other towns around ours that are better off and they sort of look down on ours. So I really wanted to do something to increase the profile of our town.”

The bookstore has since become quite an attraction, with Kinney regularly inviting over famous authors, such as Dav Pilkey (Captain Underpants), Rick Riordan (Percy Jackson & the Olympians series), Mo Willems and Brad Meltzer. There are also plans to transform the third-floor space into a Wimpy Kid area.

As for Kinney’s Wimpy Kid adventures, there’s more to come – he revealed he’s aiming to ultimately do 20 titles for the series.

Jeff Kinney gets the rock star treatment at his meet-and-greet session at Our Tampines Hub. (Photo: Penguin Books Singapore)

As for what kind of shenanigans his protagonist Greg Heffley will get himself into, Kinney doesn’t know just yet.

“I never have ideas – I’m always out of ideas so it’s very hard for me to write new material,” he said.

There’s one thing he’s sure of at the moment, though. There won’t be any stories of Greg going off to college or looking for a job anytime soon. He’ll still be that awkward, wimpy pre-teen that his readers have come to love.

“He’s a cartoon character and he’ll stay the same way forever.”