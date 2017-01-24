Paris Fashion sparkles in Chanel's hall of mirrors

PARIS: Paris sparkled under Chanel's stage lights on Tuesday as the French house created a hall of mirrors to showcase its latest couture collection at Paris Fashion Week.

With a reflective runway and mirrored pillars topped with white lilies, Paris's fashion pack could see themselves and enjoy designer Karl Lagerfeld's creations from all angles.

They included suits in pastel shades that were given a twist with a tulip silhouette and concealed pockets, complete with brimmed hats worn off the back of the head.

Elsewhere, a sequined silver cocktail dress with touches of purple and pink, belted below the bust, melted into a pink feather skirt dusted with metallic leaves.

Model and Chanel muse Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of actor Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis, closed the show in a dusky pink gown, its bouncing ruffles tumbling to the floor.

Depp did a lap of honor with Lagerfeld at the end of the show but the designer, who has headed up the house for over three decades, declined to give any post-show interviews for the first time in many years.

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)