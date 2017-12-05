PBS to air Christiane Amanpour's CNN show after dropping Charlie Rose

PBS said Monday that a current affairs show by CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour will temporarily fill the weekly night-time slot left vacant after the network cut ties with journalist Charlie Rose following sexual harassment allegations against him.

The half-hour "Amanpour on PBS" will air on New York's PBS station Thirteen on Monday in the 11 p.m. timeslot, and will be rolled out across PBS stations across the United States from Dec. 11, the network said in a statement.

Rose's firing comes amid a wave of sexual harassment allegations against prominent men in the entertainment and media industries and American politics.

British-Iranian Amanpour is CNN's chief international correspondent and has won numerous journalism accolades, including four Peabody awards and 11 Emmy awards for news and documentary.

PBS added that it is finalizing plans for another public affairs show to follow Amanpour in the 11:30 p.m. timeslot.

The announcement came two weeks after PBS terminated its relationship with Rose and his "Charlie Rose" interview show after the Washington Post reported that eight women who worked at Charlie Rose Inc or aspired to a job there, accused Rose of making unwanted sexual advances toward them.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm any of the allegations.

Rose said in a statement after the Washington Post report was published, "I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate."

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)