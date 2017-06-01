Perfumes that smell like Coke and bubblegum? This artist created some Sick Scents

Chan + Hori Contemporary’s two new out-of-the-box exhibitions feature Singapore-based British artist Mojoko’s experiments with making perfumes and Singaporean artist Gerald Leow’s collaboration with a fashion photographer.

SINGAPORE: For his latest exhibition, Singapore-based British artist Mojoko is presenting new creations with intriguing titles such as Psycho Tropics, Mind Control, and Pinkachu.

But these aren’t your typical artworks found in an art gallery — they’re perfumes that come in small Chinese medicine bottles.

These unique bottled fragrances are found in Sick Scents, one of two new solo shows by local artists who collaborated with creative folks outside of the arts field.

While Mojoko teamed up with a scent designer to create perfumes, fellow artist Gerald Leow joined forces with a fashion photographer for his own solo show I Am Time Grown Old To Destroy The World.

Both exhibitions are ongoing at Chan + Hori Contemporary at Gillman Barracks until June 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MIX-AND-MATCH

For Mojoko, it has literally been about following his nose for some artistic inspiration.

Over three months, he worked with Terry Jacobson of craft fragrance workshop Oo La Lab, to try and make Asian-inspired smells.

Mojoko's perfume experience includes its packaging, from the box to the Chinese medicine bottle. (Photo: Mojoko)

Intrigued by the idea of using scent as an art form, he experimented with different extracts ranging from conventional ones like Mandarin orange, amber, various citrus and spices, and oud oil from agarwood, to more unusual ones like Coke and bubblegum.

The result was seven different types of perfumes. Among these are Black Mask, which combines Coke, musk and wood extracts. Pinkachu, meanwhile, includes bubblegum, White Flower, amber and pheromones.

Each perfume comes in a limited edition of 20 pieces, and is sold for between S$220 and S$380.

“It has been one of the most creative processes I’ve ever experienced,” said Mojoko, whose real name is Steve Lawler.

“It’s about finding harmony between ingredients you’d never think would go together,” he said. “It’s kind of like how I do my work — taking something old and bringing something new into it.”

Mojoko's explosion of East-meets-West pop culture imagery are literally framed by the past in the form of antique frames he finds at thrift shops. (Photo: Mojoko, Chan+Hori Contemporary)

Indeed, there’s more to the Sick Scents exhibition than just perfumes that smell nice. You could say that Mojoko’s olfactory experiment is an extension of his larger practice of mixing and matching traditional and new cultures.

For instance, the perfumes come in Chinese medicine bottles. “I’ve been buying hundreds of these in Chinatown and the guys in the shops were probably like, ‘this crazy ang moh is opening another medical shop!’ Then I’d go home and clean them out. My house smelled like ointment for two months,” he quipped.

The packaging, too, is a blend of old and new — they’re done in his trademark East-meets-West collage style combining colourful pop culture and traditional images.

A customised vintage Chinese lantern and a detail from Pinkachu print inspired by the perfume of the same name. (Photo: Mojoko, Chan+Hori Contemporary)

The exhibition’s more conventional artworks also reveal the artist’s love of old and new. His digital collages, which were inspired by the perfumes, comprise images taken from retro movie posters and record sleeves he has collected.

And the frames he used are bought from antique stores and thrift shops all around Asia.

“Whenever I find an antique, my immediate thought is, ‘what can I do with this to bring it to this century,’” he said. “Taking antiques and injecting them with hyper-modern, weird culture is a really fun area to explore.”

TWO LANGUAGES

If Mojoko sniffed around scents for art, Gerald Leow looked to the fashion world.

For his first solo show in Singapore, I Am Time Grown Old To Destroy The World, he collaborated with fashion photographer Ivanho Harlim.

Gerald Leow's metal sculptures were created based on the jagged forms of Judas Priest's band logo. (Photo: Gerald Leow, Ivanho Harlim)

The exhibition features Leow’s metal sculptures as well as nude photography he worked on with Harlim.

“We’re close friends and I’ve worked with Ivan for many years. I used to do production work for him, props and stuff for his commercial shoots, and we’ve also collaborated on a zine,” said Leow.

The title of his show is taken from a quote from the Bhagavad Gita, which was once uttered infamously by the creator of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer.

For the show, the two friends attempted to recreate the Hindu story through nude photography and sculpture.

Leow’s sculptures were made of metal pieces that were derived from the angular font of the iconic logo of the metal band Judas Priest. He turned these into abstract forms that symbolise a reclining Buddha or a flower, for instance.



Gerald Leow's Stillness, which could be referencing a figure in meditation. (Photo: Gerald Leow, Ivanho Harlim)

“Stylistically, (the Judas Priest logo is) such an interesting, violent shape. I liked how jagged and spiky it looks. I evokes a sense of the primitive that kind of captivated me,” he said.

While working on the sculptures, Leow would also work with his collaborator on the photo shoot. The images produced also referenced the Bhagavad Gita story while at the same time hinted at some BDSM elements.

The nude model occasionally posed with some of Leow’s spiked collar sculptures and he pointed out that a series of images of what seemed like yogic poses were actually derived from the sub-culture.

Compared to Mojoko’s perfume-meets-pop culture works, it takes a while to get into Leow’s many-layered show. But like the former, it’s also about bringing two disciplines — and creative languages — together.

Gerald Leow's Manifold may be seen as an abstract work or symbolic of a Hindu god with many arms. (Photo: Gerald Leow, Ivanho Harlim)

“In sculpture, we have the language of the material, like metal. And (in fashion photography) it’s the language of the image. But here, they both talk about the human body and form,” said Leow.

“A lot of people in contemporary art don’t understand fashion and a lot of people in fashion do not follow contemporary art. We’re not really bilingual but monolingual, so I thought of bringing together and contrasting those two together.”