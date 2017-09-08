Pierre Berge, Yves Saint Laurent's partner, dead at 86

Pierre Berge, Yves Saint Laurent's partner, dead at 86

FILE PHOTO: Pierre Berge, French businessman and partner of late fashion designer Yves Saint-Laurent, poses before a news conference to present Pierre Berge's charitable fund and to install the committee to support the fight against AIDS in Paris October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS: French businessman and art patron Pierre Berge, who co-founded the Yves Saint Laurent fashion house, has died at age 86 following a long illness, his foundation said on Friday.

Berge was the partner of the late designer Yves Saint Laurent, with whom he founded the famous fashion label in 1961.

