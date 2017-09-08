Pierre Berge, Yves Saint Laurent's partner, dead at 86

French businessman and art patron Pierre Berge, who co-founded the Yves Saint Laurent fashion house, has died at age 86 following a long illness, his foundation said on Friday.

Berge was the partner of the late designer Yves Saint Laurent, with whom he founded the famous fashion label in 1961.

