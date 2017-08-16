Pink to get Vanguard award at MTV Video Music Awards

Pop star Pink has been chosen to receive the 2017 Vanguard Award, MTV's equivalent of a lifetime achievement honour for video music, the U.S. cable and satellite television channel said on Tuesday.

Pink, 37, known for her powerhouse vocals and acrobatic live shows, is being recognized for her impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy over the course of her 17-year career, the Viacom Inc unit said in a statement.

The "Don't Let Me Get Me" Philadelphia-born singer has released six studio albums since her debut in 2000, and won three Grammys and six MTV Video Music Awards.

She is also a UNICEF ambassador for children's nutrition worldwide and supports causes ranging from autism to human rights.

Pink will receive the honour at the MTV Video Music Awards show in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, where she will perform her latest single "What About Us."

She joins previous Vanguard recipients including Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyonce and Michael Jackson.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Richard Chang)