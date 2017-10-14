Eat, drink and be merry in Poblacion, one of the coolest places in Manila now

Want to experience a different side of the Philippines? Channel NewsAsia’s Aya Lowe shows you some of the hottest spots in Makati.

MANILA: Poblacion used to be an eyesore on the side of Manila’s booming business district of Makati: Think girly bars and dodgy massage parlours.



Today, it is going through a bit of makeover – brothels are being transformed into high-end designer hotels and old buildings now house an eclectic selection of homegrown restaurants, bars and other cool hangouts.

Also known as “Williamsburgos” – nicknamed after one of Brooklyn’s hipster neighbourhoods – expect a wide variety of joints that offer latte art, craft beer and multicultural street food here.

For those who want a taste of Manila’s latest nightlife, Poblacion is the place to be. Here are some of the best spots to check out:

PURA VIDA

From people to food and music, Pura Vida oozes sexy Latin vibes. (Photos: Aya Lowe)

This no-frills Costa Rican restaurant and bar oozes sexy Latin vibes. On weekends, it’s always packed with people, even spilling out onto the large balconies. Plus the authentic Costa Rican menu, live music and cheap cold beers help keep the Latin spirit grooving.

Don Pedro Street, Poblacion, Makati City

CRYING TIGER STREET KITCHEN

Blink and you’ll miss it. This little eatery is Manila’s version of the street food shacks found in Bangkok. The menu will take you all over Southeast Asia, from Malaysia to Singapore to Thailand. There’s always a good mixture of travellers and locals enjoying the food and cocktails.

4976 Guanzon Street, Makati

COMMUNE CAFÉ + BAR

As the sun sets, this café is transformed into a community hub, with frequent sessions of talks and workshops. (Photo: Aya Lowe)

Unlike other bars and cafes in Poblacion, this place is dotted with spacious tables where you can set up your mobile office. The various hidden corners also provide privacy if you want to just unwind with a book and a good cup of coffee. Only local coffee is used in Commune, and they’re sourced from the Arabica-growing mountainous regions like Kalinga and Sagada. Commune also serves a wide selection of snacks.



And as the sun sets, this cafe is transformed into a community hub, with frequent sessions of talks and workshops. Of course, the live bands add a lively note to the evenings.

36 Polaris Street, Poblacion, Makati City

EL CHUPACABRA

As one of the first restaurants to set up shop at this former red-light district, this Mexican dive bar and restaurant is an institution. What was once a small canteen spilling out onto the street has expanded to include a huge seating space both inside and out. It’s perfect for those looking for quick bite of delicious tacos at any time in the evening, whether it’s to start or end a night.

Felipe Street, Poblacion Makati

TAMBAI

Make new friends over delicious yakitori at this cosy dining place. (Photo: Aya Lowe)

Tambai is a play on the Filipino word “tambay”, which means “to hang out”. With seats right on the street, and food and drinks served from a van, it feels like you’re drinking by a pop-up food truck in a friendly neighbourhood. The cosy dining area means you’ll probably leave with a few more friends than you came with. Together with a delicious selection of yakitori, you know you are in for a long-night of chatter.

Felipe St. Poblacion, Makati

ALAMAT FILIPINO PUB & DELI

For authentic local Philippine delicacies and drinks, do not miss Alamat Filipino Pub & Deli. (Photo: Aya Lowe)

This is a great place to try different local Philippine delicacies and drinks, from cocktails to food to the large variety of local condiments. The cocktails here have distinctly Filipino flavours such as Salabat and Sago’t Gulaman. The bar takes the shape of the traditional Filipino jeepney and offers a wide selection of local craft brew that will keep you suitably lubricated and happy for hours.

Don Pedro Street, Poblacion, Makati

FILLING STATION

Open 24 hours, Filling Station is a great place to have a night cap or midnight supper. (Photo: Aya Lowe)

Located right along Burgos Street where the red-light district is, this diner provides an escape from all the dirty shenanigans. Open 24 hours, it’s a great place to have a nightcap or dig into classic American dishes as a midnight snack. It’s set up in the style of a 1950s diner and comes with a vintage jukebox that plays your favourite old-time tunes, pool tables and American memorabilia filling every corner.

P Burgos Street, Poblacion, Makati

A’ TODA MADRE

This colourful bar will make you change your mind about tequilas. Boasting a selection of 105 different varieties with an equally impressive Mexican food menu to match, tequila takes on a whole new meaning here. The owners will happily guide you through the different types available here, or if you like, just enjoy what is possibly the best margarita in town.

Sunette Tower, Durban St. cor. Makati Ave., Poblacion, Makati